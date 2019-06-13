Best answer: Your BeatsX headphones will last you about eight hours on a full charge. While charging the entire battery will take around 45 - 60 minutes, you can get about two hours of battery life from just five minutes of charging. With Fast Fuel, you can get two hours of battery life on a quick 5-minute charge if your battery is low.

Battery-life can vary

In our testing, the quoted eight-hour battery life of the BeatsX is very accurate, and we were even able to get the BeatsX to last slightly longer on occasion. It's important to mention that your mileage may vary depending on how you use your BeatsX headphones.

Your settings, environment, and usage will all affect how many hours of listening time you will see. If you're blasting the BeatsX at full volume every second you use, you'll likely see a dip in battery performance.

The same can be said for being too far away from your device. If your phone and the BeatsX are struggling to stay paired over Bluetooth, you'll likely burn through the battery power a little faster.

Quick charge with Fast Fuel

You can opt to get eight hours of playback with 45 full minutes of charging, or you could opt for Fast Fuel.

Fast Fuel is a feature that lets you quickly charge your BeatsX in five minutes for up to two hours of additional battery life on a low charge, meaning you won't have to wait the full 45 to listen to your tunes for a good chunk of time.

Keep your BeatsX out of extreme temperatures

One more thing that can severely impact battery life is temperature. Lithium-ion batteries don't function properly when they are too cold or too hot, so avoiding leaving the BeatsX somewhere where it will be exposed to extreme temperatures.