Best answer: There are two ways to extend your Philips Hue LightStrip. For simply adding some additional size to your existing lightstrip, the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Extension is your best bet. For installations where you need a gap in between lights, the Litcessory combines two lightstrips with a flexible cable.

One size doesn't fit all

The Philips Hue LightStrip Plus is one of the best smart lightstrips on the market thanks to its ability to output bright, vivid colors and integration within all of the major smart home platforms. Unfortunately, the LightStrip Plus only covers 6.6 feet out of the box, making placement a tricky task in some locations.

Installation methods may vary

Thankfully, there are a couple of different ways to add some extra length to your lightstrip. The first option comes directly from Philps, and it is an all-in-one strip piece that adds 3.3 additional feet. This solution includes the same LED lights that are in the LightStrip Plus, ensuring that its brightness and colors will match perfectly with your original lightstrip.

For installations that require greater distances or are in places that need some space in between lights, some extensions chain two strips together by small cables. This method is perfect for installations that require some additional flexibility such as around corners, or for undercabinet lighting with gaps in between cabinets. Just keep in mind that you will need two lightstrips in addition to this extension to make it all work.