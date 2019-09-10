Best answer: There are two ways to extend your Philips Hue LightStrip. For simply adding some additional size to your existing lightstrip, the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Extension is your best bet. For installations where you need a gap in between lights, the Litcessory combines two lightstrips with a flexible cable.
Better together: Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Extension ($22 at Amazon)
Extra distance: Litcessory Extension Cable ($11 at Amazon)
One size doesn't fit all
The Philips Hue LightStrip Plus is one of the best smart lightstrips on the market thanks to its ability to output bright, vivid colors and integration within all of the major smart home platforms. Unfortunately, the LightStrip Plus only covers 6.6 feet out of the box, making placement a tricky task in some locations.
Installation methods may vary
Thankfully, there are a couple of different ways to add some extra length to your lightstrip. The first option comes directly from Philps, and it is an all-in-one strip piece that adds 3.3 additional feet. This solution includes the same LED lights that are in the LightStrip Plus, ensuring that its brightness and colors will match perfectly with your original lightstrip.
For installations that require greater distances or are in places that need some space in between lights, some extensions chain two strips together by small cables. This method is perfect for installations that require some additional flexibility such as around corners, or for undercabinet lighting with gaps in between cabinets. Just keep in mind that you will need two lightstrips in addition to this extension to make it all work.
Our pick
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Extension
Quality assurance
The Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Extension is the only extender on the market that ensures perfect color and brightness matching.
Extra distance
Greater lengths
Extra long
Litcessory's 3-foot extension allows you to add a little space in between your lightstrips. This makes it useful for undercabinet or corner installation.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Help your AirPods 2 stay put with these ear hooks
If you're looking for something that can help those AirPods stay in your ears, there are some great options for ear hooks and other covers that will make them fit nice and snug.
Lory Gil hits the road for the iPhone event and this is what she's packed
I'm heading to the 2019 iPhone event and I've got a bag full of tricks to help me get through it!
Keep your behind comfortable with one of these seat cushions
If you sit in a chair for work all day, here are some seat cushions to maximize your comfort.