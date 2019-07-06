The Fitbit Versa Lite is a capable health and fitness smartwatch that tracks exercise, calories burned, sleep, menstrual and fertility cycles, heart rate, and more. It connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and has notifications for texts, phone calls, and app alerts of all kinds. You can put apps on your Versa Lite, and you can customize the watch face style. The Fitbit Versa Lite boasts a four-day battery life, and it comes in five colorways. The band colors matter less because they can be swapped out for other bands. But the aluminum around the smartwatch face can't be changed, so it's something to consider carefully before purchase.

Which one should you choose?

All of the Fitbit Versa Lite colorways cost the same and work the same, so it's down to personal taste. Obviously, I can't tell you what color you should like best, I can only tell you what I'd recommend for most people: Charcoal/Silver Aluminum. The silver case and the dark gray band will go with just about anything in most people's wardrobes. The silver case is easy to match if you decided you wanted to buy an additional band or several to add to your collection.

Although I love that bright Mulberry and Marina Blue, it's hard to imagine either of those going with much in my wardrobe. But of course, you know your closet better than I do. I'd pick the Lilac/Silver Aluminum. It still has that neutral silver case, but the band is prettier and more fun than gray. I wear quite a lot of lilac, lavender, and other colors in that palette, so it's a safe bet for me.

There are many third-party bands out there in a range of styles and price points. There are even some that go particularly with the harder-to-match Marina Blue and Mulberry. So, you're not limited to the band that comes with your device or even Fitbit's band offerings.