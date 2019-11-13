Both the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro come in either silver or space gray and those colors have been a staple on tons of Apple devices over the years. While the differences between silver and space gray are mostly based on looks, here are a few things you should take into account.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the fastest in Apple's lineup and has the most storage options. The newest model has a larger screen display while keeping the chassis close to the same size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro (about a centimeter wider).

Although it's less powerful than the new 16-inch model, the 13-inch MacBook Pro still packs a punch, meaning it's fast enough to get the job done, but is also a much more portable size for travel.

Distractions in low-light conditions

If you ever use your MacBook Pro in a dark room, and you want to ensure you can focus on the screen, minimizing glare is important.

The good news is that both the silver and space gray options have dark bezels around the screen. This allows you to focus on what's on your screen without having to worry about the bezel being a high-contrast — like sliver iPads with a white frame for example. It's especially great for watching movies or gaming as the bezels just seemd to fade into the screen making it almost impossible to notice.

When it comes to the actually MacBook Pro reflecting light, both the silver and space gray versions are metal so they do provide some glare, and to the very keen observer the silver will likely reflect light a little more; however, the difference is pretty negligible. The brushed aluminum texture of both colors absorbs more light than reflects it.

Discoloration concerns

It's natural to be concerned that the color of your MacBook Pro may fade over time —especially on the silver version — but I'm here to tell you that you really don't need to worry about that. Apple has been making the anodized aluminum finishes on their products for years and pretty much have perfected the process.

My many-years-old MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones have all held their color overs the years and have the exact same color as they did when I first took them out of the box.

Basically, you don't need to be worried about staining, discoloring, or fading color and finish on your MacBook Pro, it will hold up over time with no problems.

Wear and tear