Have you ever been shopping for an item only to find yourself so unbelievably underwhelmed with the color choices? When it comes to choosing a fitness tracker, color matters. After all, this is an item you'll be wearing quite often. Fortunately, Garmin is ahead of the game with its Vivoactive 3. Depending on which smartwatch you're after, there are six different color variations to pick from.

The options continue...

It's safe to say there's something for everyone with these color choices. These smartwatches keep it simple but stylish while offering a slew of fitness tracking perks for you to enjoy. Go sleek with the black silicone band and slate hardware or keep it fancy with the white silicone band and rose gold hardware. No matter what a normal day looks like for you, it'll look even better with a Garmin vivoactive 3.

With all that said, there are still more options available if these didn't cut it. Garmin understands the need for variety, which is why the 20mm quick release bands can be easily switched out. Some of the band color options include dark blue, dark red, dark purple, and more. If you get the itch to change things up, you'll want to check out the selection of silicone bands Garmin offers for just $15 each.

