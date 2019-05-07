Have you ever been shopping for an item only to find yourself so unbelievably underwhelmed with the color choices? When it comes to choosing a fitness tracker, color matters. After all, this is an item you'll be wearing quite often. Fortunately, Garmin is ahead of the game with its Vivoactive 3. Depending on which smartwatch you're after, there are six different color variations to pick from.
Stylish black: Black with slate hardwareStaff pick
It doesn't get much sleeker than this. This option features a black silicone band with slate/gunmetal hardware that's sure to turn heads when you run by.
Keep it classy: Black with silver hardware
If you're looking to keep things classy, you'll love the Vivoactive 3 in black silicone with silver hardware. We dare you to find an ensemble that this smartwatch doesn't complement.
Pure white: White with silver hardware
When your goal is to keep things simple and pure, look no further than the white silicone band and silver hardware. Did somebody say dress to impress?
Fancy fitness: White with rose gold hardware
Who says fitness can't be fancy? You certainly won't have to worry about taking this smartwatch off when you head out for the evening.
Be Original: Granite blue with rose gold hardware
If you're a music buff who also happens to be shopping for a smartwatch, check out the Vivoactive 3 music. You won't find a more original color scheme than the granite blue silicone band and rose gold hardware.
Black on black: Black with silver hardware
The Vivoactive 3 music is also available in a black silicone band with silver hardware. The face is a bit darker than the standard black with silver hardware option we mentioned earlier. For fans who prefer it, this is a great pick.
The options continue...
It's safe to say there's something for everyone with these color choices. These smartwatches keep it simple but stylish while offering a slew of fitness tracking perks for you to enjoy. Go sleek with the black silicone band and slate hardware or keep it fancy with the white silicone band and rose gold hardware. No matter what a normal day looks like for you, it'll look even better with a Garmin vivoactive 3.
With all that said, there are still more options available if these didn't cut it. Garmin understands the need for variety, which is why the 20mm quick release bands can be easily switched out. Some of the band color options include dark blue, dark red, dark purple, and more. If you get the itch to change things up, you'll want to check out the selection of silicone bands Garmin offers for just $15 each.
