The Withings Move is a fantastic entry-level fitness tracker that can track your calories, steps per day, sleeping habits, and even go for a swim with you. With its swap-able colorful silicone bands, and different color watch faces, the Withings Move is currently being sold in five different color combinations.

Buying it now means limited color selection

The Withings Move is made from durable and sporty materials like silicone and plastic, so you never have to fear when you're running, hiking, or swimming. When it comes to color selection today, you're only going to get the five pre-made color schemes you see listed above. We don't have a timeline on when Withings will allow you to order the custom color combinations, but browsing through the "build your own" section on their website, you'll have way more options if you feel like waiting.

While color is obviously a personal preference, I think the Black & Yellow Gold version looks really sharp; however, the White, Black, & Mint color scheme is a little more bold if you want your tracker to stand out.

Of course, all of this is superficial and if you've been looking for a fantastic activity tracker that look like a more traditional watch, and you don't want to spend too much, the Withings move is an excellent buy right now or later!

