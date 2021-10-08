As time ticks away and we trundle through October day-by-day, it's surely only a matter of time before Apple invites us all, virtually, to a MacBook Pro event. A MacBook Pro event that's been rumored for a long time. And one that has the potential to delight and disappoint in equal measure.
If all of the rumors are true, Apple is going to announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with a special new mini-LED display apiece. Inside, we're expecting a fancy, blazing-fast M1X chipset, too. And yes, they'll support more RAM if those same rumors are true. Whatever Apple calls the new chip, expect it to be based on iPhone 13 A15.
In terms of design, a flatter, angular shape is expected similar to that of current iPhone models, while the return of HDMI and an SD card slot are also being spoken of. The same goes for the return of MagSafe or, at least, some version of it.
All of this sounds pretty sweet, right? But whether we get all of this remains to be seen. My question is this — how much of this needs to come to pass in order for the new MacBook Pro to be considered a winner? Or more accurately, what would you live without while not being too disappointed?
For me, well, I'm not too sure. I'm not too fussed about the arrival of mini-LED if I'm being absolutely honest. I like the idea of smaller bezels though, so maybe that isn't the one to go.
Faster chips? I'm a sucker for a fast CPU and being able to configure globs of RAM is something that truly makes a Pro Mac something that's a cut above the others, like the M1 MacBook Air in this case.
What about ports? I don't need any sort of SD card slot, so that could go. And the days of plugging into a monitor via HDMI are long gone for me, too. But I think I'm the odd one out there and I know photographers and videographers would be very upset if that didn't materialize. So we better keep that around.
The design? Nobody really says the old one was bad, apart from the Touch Bar of course. And that's said to be going the way of the dodo anyway.
So where does that leave us? Nowhere, really. It turns out that everything that's rumored for a new M1X MacBook Pro is pretty great and everyone, in some way or another, will benefit from the changes we've been promised by the leakers. If we get what we've been hearing about for so long it'll surely be the best Mac — or portable Mac — we've ever seen.
This brings us to the elephant in the room — Apple Watch Series 7. If everyone got the MacBook Pro rumors as wrong as they got the Apple Watch rumors, we could be in for a rough time.
Fingers crossed the watch was the one-off, not the new rule.
