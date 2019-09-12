Best answer: Installing the most recent system update will solve any issues with the Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC. Play dress-up, go to war: Fire Emblem: Three Houses ($60 at Amazon)

What issues are being reported with the Fire Emblem: Three Houses expansion pass?

Recently, the Fire Emblem: Three Houses expansion pass became available, containing costume DLC for the game's characters as well as some new auxiliary missions to send your units on. However, with this new content came a game-halting issue that made it impossible to start the game up. The issues are now fixed, but you may still encounter problems if you installed the expansion pass before Nintendo's fix of the issue. What can I do if my game won't start?

The best thing you can do if Fire Emblem: Three Houses does not start up and gives an error message after downloading the expansion pass is to make sure you've installed the most recent system update for the Nintendo Switch. You should ideally be prompted to do this upon starting the Switch or trying to play a game. However, if you don't see the prompt, here's how to check to make sure you're up to date: Turn on the Nintendo Switch. Select System Settings from the Home menu. In System Settings, select the System option. You may have to scroll. Select System Update. The Switch will check to see if an update is available and if so, will prompt you to install it. What if the system update doesn't work?

The system update should fix issues with the Fire Emblem: Three Houses expansion pass. However, on the off-chance it does not, there is another workaround that can help. You'll have to uninstall the game and reinstall it without the expansion pass, then reinstall the DLC separately. Have Fire Emblem selected on your Nintendo Switch Home screen, and press the + button. Select Manage Software from the menu that appears. Select Delete to delete the game. Don't worry! Your save data will not be deleted with the game! If need be, you can back up your save data just to be safe. Once the game is deleted, open the Nintendo Switch eShop. Select your profile icon in the top right of the eShop, opening your account page. Select Redownload. Have Fire Emblem: Three Houses highlighted. Press and hold L or ZL, then select the game. You'll be prompted to download the game without the DLC. This should allow you to play the game normally again. You can then reinstall the different parts of the DLC separately, which should solve the issue.