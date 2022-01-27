Ever since the Nintendo Switch firmware version 6.0.0 was released alongside the Nintendo Switch Online service, Switch users can access cloud-saves. While some may prefer to back up saves locally on the console or a microSD card, saving to the cloud might be safer if you're worried about something happening to your Nintendo Switch or local storage. With cloud storage now available, you don't have to worry about losing that Zelda game you dedicated so many hours to. Here's how to make sure you don't lose those save games.

How to back up Switch save data From your home screen, open System Settings. From the System Settings page, select Data Management on the left. Use the left thumbstick to move the selector to the right and select Save Data Cloud. A pop-up will appear for you to choose which user's data to save to the cloud. Select the desired user and press the A button. The Save Data Cloud screen will appear, and you can select specific games to save. Bear in mind that only some games support saving to the cloud. Automatic Save-Data Backup From the Save Data Cloud screen, you can select Settings, then move the selector to the right, select Automatic Save-Data Backup, and press the A button to turn this feature on or off. When this is enabled, your Switch will automatically back up all save data for the games that allow cloud saves. Automatic backup is probably the easiest way to handle your save data; set this to "On" and forget all about it until you need that backup.