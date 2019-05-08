Best answer: Garmin Pay is the contactless payment solution you've been waiting for. In just a few simple steps, you'll have access to an easy, safe, and convenient way to pay on-the-go with select Garmin devices.

The future has arrived

We've all been there at some point. The agonizing feeling that washes over you as you rummage through your pockets for your wallet is unmistakable. You've been anxiously awaiting a contactless payment solution that you can trust and it's finally here. Garmin Pay is the perfect way to pay for a refreshing smoothie after a long run or a rewarding snack after a grueling ride.

The setup process only takes a few simple clicks. Once you've successfully activated Garmin Pay on your compatible device, you'll be able to use it almost anywhere that accepts contactless payments. Before you know it, you'll be changing the way you make payments for good. Garmin uses watch-specific card numbers and transaction codes for each purchase. Plus, your card number is never stored on your device, on servers, or given to merchants when you pay. You can always feel confident that your information is secure with Garmin Pay.

Getting started

If you haven't done so already, download the Garmin Connect app. Simply click on Garmin devices, select your device, and click on Garmin Pay. There will be a link at the bottom of the screen that provides more details on compatibility. Next, you'll need to create your wallet. Set a passcode to keep your wallet secure. The last step is to add a card you'll use to make payments. Select the card type, enter the card information (or scan it), complete the verification process, and you're good to go.

Once you are done, you can start using Garmin Pay. At any time, you can return to the app at any time to suspend or delete cards.

Garmin Pay compatibility

Before you get too excited, you'll want to make sure that Garmin Pay is compatible both with your bank and your device. You can view the complete list of participating banks and card types here. Garmin Pay is currently supported by 17 devices, including select Forerunner 945, Forerunner 645, Vivoactive 3, fēnix, D2 Delta, and MARQ devices. The full list of devices can be found here .