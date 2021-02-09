What's going on with iPhone 12 mini?

A new report out today claims that Apple's iPhone 12 mini accounted for just 5% of sales across the entire iPhone 12 lineup last month. That's really small.

Before the iPhone 12 lineup was locked in and confirmed we heard from tons of people who said they just wanted a smaller iPhone. But they wanted that smaller iPhone to also be a modern iPhone, with the latest chips, the latest cameras, and Face ID. The 5.4-inch iPhone mini was surely the answer. It had everything the larger iPhone 12 had, including some stellar cameras. So what went wrong?

I joined a Clubhouse room to discuss this very subject with YouTuber Vyyyper earlier today because he suspected that iPhone 12 mini would still sell more units than iPhone 12 Pro Max even if they were identical beyond the screen size. He might be right – I'm honestly not sure. But I don't think that's the right conversation to have.

Now *that's* something to discuss in a Clubhouse room. — Oliver Haslam (@OliverJHaslam) February 9, 2021

Comparing iPhone 12 mini with iPhone 12 Pro Max isn't really a fair fight because they live at opposite ends of Apple's price and screen size range. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 comparison makes the most sense, but again, I'm still not sure that's the point here.

The real question is actually two questions. Maybe three – I haven't decided yet.

Regardless of how many iPhone 12 mini units were sold, was it enough for Apple? Was the market for iPhone 12 mini ever as large as the vocal voices on social media, YouTube, and elsewhere had us believe? Did the COVID-19 pandemic alter the market, moving it away from iPhone 12 mini?

So yes, there was a third point after all.

Starting with point one, it's important to remember that the number of iPhone 12 mini handsets sold doesn't matter to anyone other than Apple. We'll never know what Apple's forecast for iPhone 12 mini sales was, or whether the number of sales reached that forecast. Ultimately, it's the only thing that matters – is making sure small phone fans don't switch to Android enough to make the model worth shipping?

Next up, it's entirely possible that iPhone 12 mini didn't have the demand that we'd been led to believe it did. Plenty of people have been filling Reddit, Twitter, comment threads, and more to declare their love for small phones – so long as they had the specs of larger models. iPhone 12 mini delivered, and at a lower price than iPhone 12. But as tends to be the case, the minority is the loudest. People complaining are always louder than people who aren't. People who want something are always louder than those who don't. Did the noise generated by the iPhone 12 mini minority have us expecting a bigger splash than the one we saw? Did that happen to Apple as well? See point one above.