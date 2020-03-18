Best answer: eero Secure includes everything that you need to ensure a safe online experience for everyone in your home. Features include parental controls, ad blocking, threat scans, and content filters. The Secure+ tier adds in some of the leading security apps and services like a VPN.

What is eero Secure?

eero Secure is a subscription service for all models of eero routers. The service has two different pricing tiers and both offer enhanced security features and parental controls.

The basic eero Secure service costs just $2.99 a month, and the top tier Secure+ comes in at $9.99 a month. You can save a little money by purchasing a yearly subscription, saving around $5 for Secure, and close to $20 for Secure+. Additional savings can be found directly from eero in the form of coupon codes every once in a while.

What comes with eero Secure?

eero Secure and Secure+ come with the ability to create family profiles for each member of your home. A profile includes assigning all of one's devices to a family member, enabling the ability to pause internet access on demand, or on a schedule. Safe filters can be applied to all devices as well, which prevent access to inappropriate websites and content.

Adblocking and security threat scans also come with both levels of eero Secure. In the eero app, you will have access to an overview of your household's traffic, showing the number of scans made per device, and a breakdown of content that is blocked. For privacy, eero only shows this data in numerical form; no browsing history is included.

Do I have to enable these features on every device?

No! Since all these options apply at the router level, a simple toggle is all that it takes, no more tracking down everyone's devices to set it all up. You can turn on these features at any time as well.

Which apps do I get access to with Secure+?

The upgraded eero Secure+ service comes with a suite of apps that can boost the level of security for you and your family. One of which is the popular anti-virus app, Malwarebytes, which works on up to three of your family's devices.

A free subscription to the VPN service, encrypt.me, also comes with eero Secure+, which is handy for those times where you just have to use public Wi-Fi. Last but not least is a subscription to 1Password which is good for up to five accounts in your household. This password manager safely stores all of your passwords in one place, making them easy to find when needed.