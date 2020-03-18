Best answer: eero Secure includes everything that you need to ensure a safe online experience for everyone in your home. Features include parental controls, ad blocking, threat scans, and content filters. The Secure+ tier adds in some of the leading security apps and services like a VPN.
- All inclusive: eero Secure (From $3/month at eero)
- Mesh for most: eero WiFi System ($249 at Amazon)
- King of speed: eero Pro WiFi System ($499 at Amazon)
What is eero Secure?
eero Secure is a subscription service for all models of eero routers. The service has two different pricing tiers and both offer enhanced security features and parental controls.
The basic eero Secure service costs just $2.99 a month, and the top tier Secure+ comes in at $9.99 a month. You can save a little money by purchasing a yearly subscription, saving around $5 for Secure, and close to $20 for Secure+. Additional savings can be found directly from eero in the form of coupon codes every once in a while.
What comes with eero Secure?
eero Secure and Secure+ come with the ability to create family profiles for each member of your home. A profile includes assigning all of one's devices to a family member, enabling the ability to pause internet access on demand, or on a schedule. Safe filters can be applied to all devices as well, which prevent access to inappropriate websites and content.
Adblocking and security threat scans also come with both levels of eero Secure. In the eero app, you will have access to an overview of your household's traffic, showing the number of scans made per device, and a breakdown of content that is blocked. For privacy, eero only shows this data in numerical form; no browsing history is included.
Do I have to enable these features on every device?
No! Since all these options apply at the router level, a simple toggle is all that it takes, no more tracking down everyone's devices to set it all up. You can turn on these features at any time as well.
Which apps do I get access to with Secure+?
The upgraded eero Secure+ service comes with a suite of apps that can boost the level of security for you and your family. One of which is the popular anti-virus app, Malwarebytes, which works on up to three of your family's devices.
A free subscription to the VPN service, encrypt.me, also comes with eero Secure+, which is handy for those times where you just have to use public Wi-Fi. Last but not least is a subscription to 1Password which is good for up to five accounts in your household. This password manager safely stores all of your passwords in one place, making them easy to find when needed.
Our pick
eero Secure+
Extra security
eero Secure+ not only gives you access to advanced security features, but it also includes some handy extras. One of which is a VPN for up to five accounts through encrypt.me.
Mesh for most
eero WiFi System
Fast and reliable
The eero WiFi System is simply one of the best mesh networking routers around due to its easy setup, fast speeds, and large coverage area. If you are looking for an upgrade, it should definitely be on your list.
King of speed
eero Pro WiFi System
The fastest eero
The eero Pro WiFi System combines everything great with the basic eero with a dedicated radio that allows each node to talk directly to each other. This makes the Pro system capable of reaching speeds up to a whopping 1Gpbs over Wi-Fi.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.
Grab all Animal Crossing amiibo before New Horizons releases on Friday
Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020. You're gonna want to get your hands all of the compatible amiibo!
Cover your 10.2-inch iPad with one of these sleeves
Love the look and feel of a naked iPad but afraid to leave it vulnerable 24/7? A sleeve case is your best bet! We rounded up this great collection of stylish multi-functional sleeves to choose for your new seventh-generation iPad.