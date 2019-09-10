Best answer: Like most Fitbit products, the Versa 2 comes with a standard one-year limited warranty that covers manufacturer defects but not incidental damage. Additional coverage can be purchased from Fitbit or third-party providers.

Fitbit's one-year limited warranty

Like Fitbit's other trackers and smartwatches, the Versa 2 comes with a one-year limited warranty from Fitbit. This warranty covers manufacturer defects but does not cover accidents such as scratches, drops, or other damages caused by the wearer. In other words, if the device is busted out of the box or has a production defect, then you're covered.

If you drop the Versa 2 on concrete or somehow damage it through circumstances outside of your control, then you're out of luck. However, if you are a clumsy consumer like me, fear not! There are other good options to protect your new smartwatch from whatever life may throw at it.

Fitbit's additional protection plans

On its website, Fitbit offers consumers the option to purchase additional coverage through its third-party protection plan provider, SquareTrade. In the case of the Versa 2, you can buy a two-year extended warranty for around $40 that will cover accidents such as drops, spills, and cracked screens.

The extended warranty will also cover issues like mechanical or electrical problems that occur after the one-year manufacturer warranty has expired. Each claim incurs a $25 deductible and comes with 24/7 phone and online support and free shipping. Purchasers can cancel the plan at any time and are eligible for a full refund within the first 45 days.

Third-party protection plans

If you choose to purchase your Versa 2 from another site, such as Amazon, you can also purchase an extended warranty through their protection partners. Right now on Amazon, you have the option of buying a two-year protection plan for $25 or a three-year protection plan for $34 from Asurion. Unlike the SquareTrade plan that Fitbit offers, the Asurion plans have no deductibles while offering similar coverage and service options. So if you want to get the most protection for the money for your Versa 2, the best option might be from Amazon.

If you decide after purchasing a Versa 2 that you want to get an extended warranty, companies like SquareTrade do sell them separately. You should be aware though that the cost of these a-la-carte plans is often more than it would have cost to just add a warranty to your original purchase in the first place. Also, note that none of these manufacturer warranties or additional protection plans protect against accidental theft or "reckless" intentional damage.