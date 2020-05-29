You don't need to spend a small fortune on a fitness tracker to get the job done. Some of the most efficient wearable devices on the market cost around $40, not the hundreds of dollars the industry leaders charge for their products. These are the best you'll find on the market at an affordable price.

Start Tracking

Here's a great selection of affordable fitness trackers that will get the job done, recording your activity, steps, heart rate, and exercise. Our favorite is the Feifuns Fitness Tracker because it looks and feels like a smartwatch. This one has a wider range of functions beyond fitness tracking, such as checking messages and calls on the touchscreen.

If that's not exactly what you're looking for, there's a more basic tracker from Xiaomi that does its job well. If you love lots of color options, check out the MorePro Health Tracker that has nine different colors to choose from. Your biggest decision might be which band to select.