You don't need to spend a small fortune on a fitness tracker to get the job done. Some of the most efficient wearable devices on the market cost around $40, not the hundreds of dollars the industry leaders charge for their products. These are the best you'll find on the market at an affordable price.

Smartwatch experience for less: Feifuns Fitness Tracker

If you're in the market for a fitness tracker that feels more like a smartwatch, consider this one from Feifuns. Featuring Bluetooth 4.0, the wearable device includes a pedometer, step counter, calories burnt, and distance achieved. It's also waterproof with heart rate monitoring, so you can use it to track all kinds of watersports as well.

$31 at Amazon

It has it all: Saikee Fitness Tracker

Beautifully designed and available in four different colors, the Saikee Fitness Tracker includes a heart rate monitor, step counter, calories counter, and more. Better still, it's long-lasting between battery charges.

$30 at Amazon

Cheap, yet powerful: Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Fitness Tracker

The Mi Band 3 by Xiaomi packs a punch for about 1/9th the price you'd pay for the most expensive Fitbit tracker. Offering a real-time display, the band shows exercise duration, mileage, heart rate, and more. Best of all, it's waterproof up to 50 meters.

Add some color: Lintelek Fitness Tracker

The Lintelek Fitness Tracker offers an all-day step counter and 14 sport modes. You can capture heart rate data, calories consumed, distance, and more. Featuring a 0.96-inch OLED display, the smart wristband comes in various styles.

$33 at Amazon

Smarter Pedometer: TEYO Fitness Tracker Watch

The Teyo Fitness Tracker Watch comes in black and gray and features a 1.3-inch colorful screen and performs pedometer functions. There's also a built-in call and text message reminder for good measure.

$33 at Amazon

Durable and stylish: MorePro Waterproof Health Tracker

Featuring a 0.96-inch color screen, this fitness tracker by MorePro includes a dynamic heart rate monitor and auto sleep monitor. It also includes a monthly menstral cycle reminder, and it's available in nine fun color choices!

Here's a great selection of affordable fitness trackers that will get the job done, recording your activity, steps, heart rate, and exercise. Our favorite is the Feifuns Fitness Tracker because it looks and feels like a smartwatch. This one has a wider range of functions beyond fitness tracking, such as checking messages and calls on the touchscreen.

If that's not exactly what you're looking for, there's a more basic tracker from Xiaomi that does its job well. If you love lots of color options, check out the MorePro Health Tracker that has nine different colors to choose from. Your biggest decision might be which band to select.

