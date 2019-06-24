With the public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 released today, iPhone and iPad users will find themselves with a new app installed by default: Shortcuts. The new app is the home for all Siri Shortcuts, now baked into the operating system of each platform and located in one place. There's a wide variety of changes made to Siri Shortcuts and how the Shortcuts app can work, so let's dive in to what's possible so far: Rounding out the basics The first main batch of changes affect the fundamentals of Siri Shortcuts, tightening up how new actions from apps and custom shortcuts work – they're now all just Siri Shortcuts. Plus, the editor is easier to understand and get started with, your apps can have more functional actions to use in your shortcuts, and the Gallery has new automatic recommendations based on your personal usage. Putting the Siri in Shortcuts In this updates to iOS and iPadOS Apple has combined the primarily voice-activated Siri-based shortcuts from third-party apps that were found in Settings and moved them into the Shortcuts app alongside user-controlled custom shortcuts, making them one and the same. This is much clearer to understand, because Siri Shortcuts now act as one might expect everywhere – via voice, in the app, or a variety of other ways shortcuts can be run – and the distinction users had to learn last year of Siri Shortcuts vs custom shortcuts is gone.

Now, almost every action that's available in Shortcuts will work in Siri, whether the action comes from Apple's own apps or from an app that you download on the App Store. This is a clarifying step of Siri's capabilities from last year, where many Scripting actions in custom shortcuts couldn't work with Siri. And actions from other apps on your device are more powerful and "conversational", letting you answer questions and fill out more details when using them with Siri. Redesign action editor: In addition, the way everyday users build shortcuts has been redesigned (along with a fresh set of colors for the app), making the way actions display inside the shortcut editor much clearer – now they're written in natural language, as if reading a sentence explaining what's happening, instead of a more function-based title.

The redesigned actions also have an explicit Input field, which allows you to see clearly where data is coming from as its being used in an action. These Input fields will also sometimes be filled in automatically as they're added below actions that can pass input, making it quicker to build shortcuts and easier to see how data is flowing through actions as you add them. Interconnected actions with inputs/outputs Further, those app actions can also now interact with other actions in the shortcuts editor, using all of the conversational bits as options you can adjust on that action. This changes the integration of Siri Shortcuts from a sequence of single tasks in a row to an interlinked workflow of tasks where information moves from one action to another. This means actions can take input from another action, as well as pass output as a result that can be used elsewhere. This opens up the capabilities of third-party apps to Siri, making almost every function from developers' apps scriptable with Siri Shortcuts. Gallery improvements:

Going further, Apple will also suggest shortcuts you might want to add in the Gallery. There's a new section that will suggest something like "Going Home" and prompt you to add actions like "Get Directions" or "Send Message" with your travel time, taking advantage of the new Automation feature (which I'll cover below). There's also a Shortcuts from Your Apps" category in the gallery that suggests actions from other apps based on tasks you've recently performed in those apps. Automations Beyond making it simpler to get started with Siri Shortcuts, Apple has added both Automations and lots of changes to how you can run shortcuts – through an array of Automations, changes to the Share sheet, and by adding shortcuts to users' Home Screens, and more.

Shortcuts users can now set up shortcuts to run as Personal or Home automations, with personal automations only triggerable via Siri using one's own specific device or voice, and Home automations available for anyone set up to access your HomeKit location. Personal automations With Personal automations, users can pick from 14 triggers, available in a new main tab in the Shortcuts app. Personal triggers: Grouped into Event, Travel, and Device categories, Personal triggers can be set for things like Time of Day or Alarms, Arriving/Leaving a Location, or firing off after device settings have changed – Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Do Not Disturb, Low Power Mode, or Bluetooth are available.

Apple has also added support for more advanced triggers like Before I Leave which predicts based on regular times you might leave for work/home, connecting to CarPlay or running an Apple Watch workout, and every time you open a specific App. Even further, users can set up Near-Field Communication (NFC) tags to run shortcuts, letting them bring an iPhone close to a physical sensor and trigger the shortcut to run automatically. Running in the background: The default setup for Personal Automations results in a notification that pops up as the trigger is detected, allowing you to tap it and run the shortcut immediately. And, for most of the triggers, this is indicated with a toggle in the New Automation setup screen that says "Ask Before Running", turned on by default.

Turning this off shows a prompt that reads "Don't ask before running? Whenever this automation is triggered, it will perform actions on your behalf without asking first." If you select "Don't Ask", this shortcut will then run in the background automatically when the trigger is detected – truly automatic. However, there are limitations users should know about. Primarily, it is not possible in Personal automations to have Time of Day or Travel automations run automatically without asking before running. When you set up those automation triggers, there is no "Ask Before Running" toggle and they must be run from the notification. When you Arrive, Leave, connect to CarPlay, or use the Before I Leave or Time of Day triggers, your shortcuts will only show up as notifications and won't run in the background. These are the only triggers where a user may not be in control of their device or it's state, and thus seem to be limited for security reasons – all other triggers can run in the background. Home automations Shortcuts also has a new set of Home automation triggers, closely tied into HomeKit devices and the HomePod. "Everyone" triggers: Automation triggers from the Home app have been brought into Shortcuts, allowing for when People Arrive, People Leave, a Time of Day occurs, or an Accessory is controlled.

Once a trigger is decided on, you can then select Scenes, HomeKit devices, or in an Advanced section somewhat hidden at the bottom, users can "Add a Shortcut" and bring up a mini shortcut editor and pick from a limited list of actions. These automations do not include personal requests or apps from users' devices, so they are more limited than Personal automations, but are useful for controlling HomeKit devices or triggering audio playback on the HomePod. Extra shortcuts actions: Home automations can take advantage of actions like Weather details, Scripting actions like If conditionals and Wait to set slight delays such as a minute after getting home, and some web or location actions – it's not clear in the betas if what's currently available is the full list of actions available for Home actions.

Home automations can also take advantage of the improved states of HomePod and Apple TV devices on the network – options for Media Playback are now available, making automations like "Play Beats 1 five minutes after I get home if it's raining" possible. Multi-user support on HomePod The distribution between Home and Personal automations is linked to the updates for HomePod coming too, which allow for multi-user voice detection. This means that multiple individuals will be able to run their own Personal automations from the same HomePod, while Home automations are accessible by anyone in the home. So, while some advanced app-based automations may not be possible using the Home automations, they still may be possible as Personal automations that you can trigger from HomePod. New actions These many options for automations also benefit from a new set of actions added to the Shortcuts app.

Media control So far, there's new actions for Set Playback Destination and Hand Off Playback actions for switching your current audio to another device, a group for Podcasts, a group for the Apple TV Remote app, and even a Set Wallpaper action for setting your Lock Screen or Home Screen backgrounds. Device control: In the device control realm, there are new Get state of Home and Control Home actions for HomeKit devices and scenes, and 13 new actions for toggling Accessibility features like Set White Point, Set Voice Over, Set Text Size, and more. Utilities: Plus, there's a new Get All Alarms action that can detect what alarms you have already, a redesigned If action that gives different conditions to choose from depending on the type of data being used, and a new Location action that's easier to fill out than Street Address. A new Show Reminders List makes it easier for people to jump into their new groups of reminders, and an additional switch to Get Article changes from "using Diffbot" to "using Safari Reader" to work based off Apple's own article data detection capabilities. This batch of actions add whole new categories of shortcuts that can be built. Especially combined with the Automation triggers, it'll be possible to do things like like sending your music or podcast to a HomePod or Bluetooth speaker, turning on specific lights as you wake the Apple TV and open it to Netflix, randomizing your wallpaper every evening, turning on AssistiveTouch any time a specific mouse is connected, and much more. Better ways to run shortcuts Siri Shortcuts have also been given improvements to how they run, from their trigger phrases, their prominence in the Share sheet, the improvements in adding to the Home Screen, and pointer support. No more recording triggers: First, one effect of Shortcuts being installed by default is that users no longer have to record their own voice trigger phrases. Since all Siri Shortcuts are now managed in the Shortcuts app, the title of your shortcut is now the trigger phrase – just add a shortcut, give it a name, then say "Hey Siri" and your shortcut title to run it. Shortcuts right in the share sheet: Second, across all apps, the Share sheet has been redesigned to show main sharing functions in a sideways scrolling list, with additional actions in a vertical list beneath – which is also populate with shortcuts set for the Share sheet.

Now, instead of tapping the Shortcuts action and finding a shortcut, they're all listed right in the Share sheet and can be organized for easier access – they moved up a level. Add to Home Screen is smoother: Third, shortcuts can be added to the Home Screen and open directly into the Shortcuts app to run right away. Previously this technique opened into a temporary Safari bookmark first before launching Shortcuts, so now the process is one-tap and doesn't leave temporary windows in multitasking to be closed.

On iPadOS, users can add shortcut to the Home Screen with their own shortened name and Home Screen-specific color/icon choice, then organize those into Home Screen folders if theyF so choose. Widgets on iPadOS: Fourth, a welcome change for iPad users is the ability to access the Shortcuts widget on the Home Screen.

While this technically doesn't change anything from the Shortcuts app, having quick access to a big list of shortcuts right on the Home Screen or from the Lock Screen is now another new easy way to run your shortcuts. Mouse support for running shortcuts: And finally, Siri Shortcuts are part of the new Accessibility support for pointer devices like a mouse, a trackpad, or even stylus tablets. Any additional buttons on the devices can be mapped to different functionalities, and Apple has added any shortcuts you have as an option. In addition, shortcuts can be added to the Accessibility menu which includes buttons for things like Siri or multitasking. Now, users can do something like click the scroll wheel of a mouse to fire off a shortcut, which is a massive boon for users with Accessibility needs who want faster access to all the capabilities of their device – I'll cover this more in future articles. Beta Warnings There are few other changes are worth noting as well that may affect previous Shortcuts users.