What you need to know
- WhatsApp is rolling out extra-large group chat support.
- Up to 512 people can now be in a single group chat.
- Those who don't yet see the 512-person group chats should make sure they have the latest version of WhatsApp installed.
WhatsApp is beginning to roll its 512-person group chats out to everyone as of today, progressing from a period that saw the extra-large chats only available to a limited number of people. The previous limit was a maximum of 256 people in any single group chat.
WhatsApp announced that it was going to give people the opportunity to invite up to 511 other people to their group chats two months ago and has slowly been rolling the feature out ever since. 512-person chats were previously only available to some people on the beta version of the app, but that's changing today according to a new report.
As you can see in these screenshots, it is finally possible to create groups with 512 participants, and you can also add them later by opening group info. If you want to verify if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account, it is very easy to check it: just try to create a group and check how many people can be added to it.
Those who are yet to see the expanded group chats should make sure that they have the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and give it some time — WhatsApp has a lot of users to get this change rolled out to, after all.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to stay in touch with people who use Android devices and can't take advantage of iMessage. Don't yet have it? You can grab WhatsApp from the App Store for free now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
