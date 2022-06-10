WhatsApp is beginning to roll its 512-person group chats out to everyone as of today, progressing from a period that saw the extra-large chats only available to a limited number of people. The previous limit was a maximum of 256 people in any single group chat.

WhatsApp announced that it was going to give people the opportunity to invite up to 511 other people to their group chats two months ago and has slowly been rolling the feature out ever since. 512-person chats were previously only available to some people on the beta version of the app, but that's changing today according to a new report.