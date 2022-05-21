WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta to iOS users that includes a tweaked privacy and encryption message while also linking out to more information for those who want to learn about what it means for them.

The latest WhatsApp beta tweaks something that was already added in a previous one — a new line of text that reminds users their chats are encrypted — and adds a link to a page that further explains what the use of encryption actually offers users and what it protects.

WABetaInfo has all the details: