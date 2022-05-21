WhatsApp message thread on iPhone XSource: Luke Filipowicz/iMore

  • WhatsApp has a new beta version available to those who are part of the iOS TestFlight program.
  • The new beta adds a tweaked version of existing encryption messaging as well as a new link to an explainer.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta to iOS users that includes a tweaked privacy and encryption message while also linking out to more information for those who want to learn about what it means for them.

The latest WhatsApp beta tweaks something that was already added in a previous one — a new line of text that reminds users their chats are encrypted — and adds a link to a page that further explains what the use of encryption actually offers users and what it protects.

WABetaInfo has all the details:

After updating to the new WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.11.0.73 update, a new footer for end-to-end encryption shows up at the bottom of your status updates, call history, chats list, and devices list. The page that shows up when tapping the footer informs people what is secured by end-to-end encryption: text and voice messages, audio and video calls, photos, videos, and documents, location sharing, and status updates.

Notably, the page that is now linked to isn't actually a new one and is instead an existing explainer that can be found within the settings portion of the app.

Encryption is an important part of WhatsApp and it's one of the reasons that it is one of the best iPhone messaging apps around. It isn't the only offering that features encryption, of course, but its large user base and cross-platform support makes it a great solution for people that need to be able to communicate with people on other platforms, including Android and Windows-based PCs.