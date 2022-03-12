The new change is a minor one but it's designed to remind users that their chats cannot be viewed by anyone, including WhatsApp . The same footer message is also on its way to WhatsApp on the desktop, as noted by WABetaInfo .

WhatsApp is testing a change that will show people that their chats are end-to-end encrypted. The change is now available in WhatsApp 22.6.0.74, the latest version to be released to those on the TestFlight beta program.

As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same information at the bottom of your chats list. This was expected since WhatsApp is also planning to add a footer containing this information below your chats, on a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

There is no timeline for when this change will come to people using the App Store version of WhatsApp, but it's such a small change that it won't change the way most people use the app. The reminder that chats are private and secure is an important one, however, especially at a time where WhatsApp is being used by people who are concerned that their government could be monitoring their communications.

WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps at what it does, despite now being owned by Facebook parent company, Meta.