Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is continuing its road towards bringing reactions to its apps and a new beta update appears to be getting closer than ever. With reactions set to arrive in a future update the latest beta release is setting the groundwork by adding toggle options that will control how people are notified about them.

A new WABeatInfo post outlines the changes in WhatsApp Messenger and Business beta 22.2.72, a release that is currently in the hands of those running the beta versions of the app. In that release, we can clearly see new notification toggles that will control whether a notification is triggered by reactions across both group and one-on-one messages.