What you need to know
- WhatsApp is expected to release reactions in a future update.
- A new WhatsApp beta adds support for controlling how notifications will be handled for reactions.
- Reactions are expected to function in the same way they do on Facebook.
Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is continuing its road towards bringing reactions to its apps and a new beta update appears to be getting closer than ever. With reactions set to arrive in a future update the latest beta release is setting the groundwork by adding toggle options that will control how people are notified about them.
A new WABeatInfo post outlines the changes in WhatsApp Messenger and Business beta 22.2.72, a release that is currently in the hands of those running the beta versions of the app. In that release, we can clearly see new notification toggles that will control whether a notification is triggered by reactions across both group and one-on-one messages.
As you can see in this screenshot, you are now able to manage when you should receive notifications for reactions, for individual chats and groups, and which tone to play when you receive those notifications. Unfortunately, it's still not possible to react to messages, but the fact that it's possible to manage these settings suggests that message reactions will be available very soon.
It's possible that WhatsApp may not need to release a new update to enable reactions, although this particular release with new settings will surely need to be in the App Store before the big reactions switch can be flicked.
WhatsApp is among the best iPhone messaging apps there is and reactions will help cement its place on that list.
