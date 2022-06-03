WhatsApp continues to work on an upcoming polling feature for group chats with the latest beta adding support for a more detailed results view.

The addition of a new polling feature has been part of the upcoming WhatsApp feature set for a while and WABetaInfo reports that the latest TestFlight beta includes a more detailed results view, although it doesn't appear to be available to everyone just yet.

By adding polls to group chats WhatsApp will allow people to vote on whatever they need to, whether that's where to go for dinner or who everyone thinks will win a big basketball game. The latest report notes that WhatsApp is now working on showing the most popular option as well as attaching a percentage to results.