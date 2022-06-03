What you need to know
- WhatsApp continues to tweak its upcoming group poll feature.
- A new report highlights the addition of an improved results page that includes percentages and more.
- There is currently no word on when this new feature will ship.
WhatsApp continues to work on an upcoming polling feature for group chats with the latest beta adding support for a more detailed results view.
The addition of a new polling feature has been part of the upcoming WhatsApp feature set for a while and WABetaInfo reports that the latest TestFlight beta includes a more detailed results view, although it doesn't appear to be available to everyone just yet.
By adding polls to group chats WhatsApp will allow people to vote on whatever they need to, whether that's where to go for dinner or who everyone thinks will win a big basketball game. The latest report notes that WhatsApp is now working on showing the most popular option as well as attaching a percentage to results.
As you can see in this screenshot, all group participants will be able to view the results of a poll. The most voted option is pinned at the top and it is called "Top Option" and you can see a percentage for every option. At the moment, it is not possible to view who selected a specific option, but it may be temporary: since this feature is under development, some features are still missing so WhatsApp may develop them before the official release.
There is still no word on when this new feature will be made available to those of us using the version of WhatsApp that's in the App Store, but it's a feature many will find useful once it arrives. WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to stay in touch with a group of people and this addition will help cement its place on many a Home screen.
