WhatsApp continues to work on a new feature that will allow people to vote on polls posted to groups. A new report points out that people will be able to share polls even after they were originally created with the interface looking much the same as the one previously published.

While WhatsApp has been working on the new group poll feature for a little while, this new look confirms that people will be able to share a poll after it was originally created. However, WABetaInfo points out that WhatsApp isn't currently showing how people voted — just the vote counts. That is expected to change in the future, and it's important to remember that beta features are just that. Anything and everything could change before the feature comes to the masses.