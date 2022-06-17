While WhatsApp recently added the ability to react to messages using emoji, it only offers a handful of options for people to choose from. That could all change soon enough, with a new report showing ongoing work to unlock the full library of emoji for people to use.

Reacting to a WhatsApp message is pretty great right now, giving people the chance to respond to a message without typing out text. That's great if you want to give a message a thumbs up, but what if there needs to be a little more nuance. That could soon be possible with WABetaInfo reporting that WhatsApp is ready to test allowing people to react using any emoji whatsoever.

While the feature isn't yet ready for beta testers, let alone the version of WhatsApp that's in the App Store, it's clear it's something WhatsApp is working on and it'll give us all more ways to react to messages than ever before.