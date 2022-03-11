What you need to know
- WhatsApp is rolling out a new contact page.
- A new contact page is available to some users, but not everyone, and it isn't limited to those on the TestFlight beta.
- The update puts a search button at the top of the page and generally looks cleaner than before.
WhatsApp is rolling out big changes to the way its contact pages look and you might already have them — the change isn't just available to those on the recent beta.
The improvement isn't yet available to everyone but is available to some on both the beta version of WhatsApp and the one available in the App Store. I have access to it, for example, whereas other members of the iMore team do not.
The new contact page was first reported by WABetaInfo and was first made available to some WhatsApp Business users. The new look is much more sleek and puts a search shortcut at the very top, making it easier to find text within a conversation.
As you can see in this screenshot, the new redesigned interface is the same as the one implemented on Business Info, and it also includes a new search message shortcut. Note that, when visiting Business Info, you are also able to view status updates submitted by businesses, but this feature is not available for standard WhatsApp accounts.
If you don't yet see the new contact page it seems likely that you will do soon enough.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for chatting with other people, especially those who are green bubbles and are using Android devices.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took on the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Rumor: Apple still has a Studio Display PRO coming in June
Just days after Apple announced a new Studio Display at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a rumor claims Apple has another display in the works with mini-LED.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.