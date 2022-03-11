WhatsApp is rolling out big changes to the way its contact pages look and you might already have them — the change isn't just available to those on the recent beta.

The improvement isn't yet available to everyone but is available to some on both the beta version of WhatsApp and the one available in the App Store. I have access to it, for example, whereas other members of the iMore team do not.

The new contact page was first reported by WABetaInfo and was first made available to some WhatsApp Business users. The new look is much more sleek and puts a search shortcut at the very top, making it easier to find text within a conversation.

As you can see in this screenshot, the new redesigned interface is the same as the one implemented on Business Info, and it also includes a new search message shortcut. Note that, when visiting Business Info, you are also able to view status updates submitted by businesses, but this feature is not available for standard WhatsApp accounts.

If you don't yet see the new contact page it seems likely that you will do soon enough.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for chatting with other people, especially those who are green bubbles and are using Android devices.