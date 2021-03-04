What you need to know
- WhatsApp for macOS now supports video and audio calls.
- Sadly, the feature doesn't support group calling yet.
WhatsApp has been updated on macOS to bring support for video and audio calls on desktop, making it one of the best messaging apps on Mac.
As reported by TechCrunch:
WhatsApp is rolling out support for voice and video calling to its desktop app, the Facebook-owned messaging service said Thursday, providing relief to countless people sitting in front of computers who have had to reach for their phone every time their WhatsApp rang.
For now, WhatsApp said its nearly five-year-old desktop app for Mac and Windows will only support one-to-one calls for now, but that it will be expanding this feature to include group voice and video calls "in the future."
Calls will reportedly work "seamlessly" between portrait and landscape, and the desktop client will remain "always on top" so you don't lose your call screen behind any of your other windows.
The new feature isn't being extended to WhatsApp Web, the browser-based version, and as mentioned will not support group calling, only one-to-one calls.
Pushing the platform to compete with apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp added support for video calls of up to eight people early last year. From that report:
WhatsApp is now rolling out group video and voice chats for up to eight people across both iOS and Android.
WhatsApp expanded group calling to eight people in its beta on April 21, after previously announcing support for up to four people.
Now, group video and voice calling for you and seven friends has been released to the general public on both iOS and Android. According to the app's iOS release notes for version 2.20.50:
Group video and voice calls now support up to 8 participants. All participants need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp.
Twitter hails iOS 14 privacy changes
Twitter's CFO has said the company is confident ahead of Apple's planned iOS 14 privacy changes, saying the move would level the playing field.
Caviar unveils outrageous 'Apple Tree wood' iPad that costs $185,000
Caviar, maker of all things expensive and Apple, have unveiled a new range of Apple products made from Apple tree wood, decked with gold and diamonds, the most expensive item of which is an iPad Pro that costs $185,000.
The definitive ranking of every Legend of Zelda game
The Legend of Zelda franchise has some of the most memorable games of all time, but after such a long life in the industry, some have stood out more than others. Here's our list of every Legend of Zelda game ranked.
Great video editing software for your Mac
You don't need to buy expensive video-editing software to get the job done. Here are some of the hottest video-editing software for Mac on the market today.