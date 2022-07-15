WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow people to delete messages from other people's devices for longer than is currently possible, according to reports.

While WhatsApp already allows people to delete messages "for everyone," that's only an option for around an hour after the message was first posted. Beyond that, the message can only be deleted for the sender. Now, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow messages to be deleted for everyone for longer, although it isn't yet clear how long the window will be — or even if there will be a window at all.

The feature change is currently available to some people on the latest WhatsApp beta.