What you need to know
- WhatsApp is allowing people to get support via in-app chat.
- The in-app chat feature was enabled for beta testers previously but was then removed.
- The feature now seems to be rolling out to everyone, even if they aren't on the beta.
Users of the hugely popular WhatsApp instant messaging service can now get support in-app via a normal chat thread rather than resorting to email. The feature was previously made available to some beta testers before being removed but now seems to be available to people who aren't even running the beta versions of the WhatsApp app.
The initial report of in-app support came via WABetaInfo and includes the backstory of the feature. After making the in-app support available to iPhone beta testers, it was removed for reasons unknown.
Due to some unknown reasons, WhatsApp had to stop providing support right within the app to users, but something is changing today: every time you contact WhatsApp from WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us, WhatsApp may respond to you in a WhatsApp chat again, if you want.
Testing the worfklow mentioned above I was able to get to the same in-app chat option showed in WABetaInfo's screenshot — and I'm using the version of WhatsApp that's currently available in the App Store. That would suggest that the change is rolling out to everyone, regardless of beta status.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and is a great way to chat with people who use other devices — including Android. If you're trying to avoid those dreaded green SMS chat bubbles, WhatsApp is well worth checking out. You can download WhatsApp for free from the App Store now.
