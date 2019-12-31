WhatsApp has updated its operating system support page, confirming that users of iOS 8 or older will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as of February 1, 2020.

The move will also affect older versions of Android (2.3.7) from the same date, and for anyone using Windows Phone operating system (you never know), WhatsApp will no longer be usable as of today, December 31.

According to the support page, on all the versions and operating systems mentioned, users are already no longer able to create new accounts, nor re-verify their existing ones. On iOS and Android you'll be able to continue using the app until February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp in a disclaimer does however note: