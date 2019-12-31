WhatsAppSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • WhatsApp will soon cease to work on iOS 8.
  • The change will take effect on February 1, 2020.
  • You won't be able to use the app on iOS 8 or older.

WhatsApp has updated its operating system support page, confirming that users of iOS 8 or older will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as of February 1, 2020.

The move will also affect older versions of Android (2.3.7) from the same date, and for anyone using Windows Phone operating system (you never know), WhatsApp will no longer be usable as of today, December 31.

According to the support page, on all the versions and operating systems mentioned, users are already no longer able to create new accounts, nor re-verify their existing ones. On iOS and Android you'll be able to continue using the app until February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp in a disclaimer does however note:

Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time.

If you're in the Android camp, you can get more info here. Whilst the change to iOS will affect very few, if you do need to update your iPhone's software, you can check out our guide here.

Moving forward, WhatsApp will continue support for iOS 9 onwards.

