What you need to know
- WhatsApp will soon cease to work on iOS 8.
- The change will take effect on February 1, 2020.
- You won't be able to use the app on iOS 8 or older.
WhatsApp has updated its operating system support page, confirming that users of iOS 8 or older will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as of February 1, 2020.
The move will also affect older versions of Android (2.3.7) from the same date, and for anyone using Windows Phone operating system (you never know), WhatsApp will no longer be usable as of today, December 31.
According to the support page, on all the versions and operating systems mentioned, users are already no longer able to create new accounts, nor re-verify their existing ones. On iOS and Android you'll be able to continue using the app until February 1, 2020.
WhatsApp in a disclaimer does however note:
Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time.
If you're in the Android camp, you can get more info here. Whilst the change to iOS will affect very few, if you do need to update your iPhone's software, you can check out our guide here.
Moving forward, WhatsApp will continue support for iOS 9 onwards.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone's Emergency SOS feature helps foil an assault
The Emergency SOS feature is an important one when someone needs immediate help. And one person successfully used it to help fend off an assault.
Watch a Mac Pro make a 3D world & play back multiple 8K videos
Professionals finally got a new Mac Pro this year, and it's a beast. We've heard plenty of examples of what this machine is capable of and now we've another video showing just how amazing it can be.
Did you know 'Star Trek' used Mac G4 Cubes during production? You do now
Macs turn up in the strangest of places. But we never thought they'd pop up in the future, too.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.