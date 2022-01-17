What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing some animated emojis on iPhone.
- Multiple heart emojis are available for testing if you're part of the WhatsApp TestFlight beta.
- Only some of those who are on the latest WhatsApp beta have the new animated hearts available.
The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a change that brings animated emojis to iPhone. Right now only a number of colorful heart emojis are available but it seems likely that more will be added by the time the feature is launched for everyone.
Right now only some people of those who are on the WhatsApp beta able to use the emojis, as noted by WABetaInfo.
Today there is news: WhatsApp is rolling out the animation for certain iOS beta testers!
As you can see in this video, all heart emojis are now animated, not only the red heart one. In order to see the animation, the feature must also be enabled for the recipient of the message.
There is currently no indication of when more beta testers will be able to take the animated hearts for a spin or when it will be made available to everyone. However, WhatsApp is normally fairly good at making sure features work their way from TestFlight beta to the App Store and we're hopeful this latest test will come to fruition sooner rather than later.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps in terms of instant communication, even with people across different platforms — something that makes chatting with Android users all the easier. Sure, it would be nice if Android folks had access to iMessage but that seems unlikely to happen any time soon.
A year on, Apple Fitness Plus still has some room for improvement
Apple Fitness+ has been around for a little over a year and has improved a lot in that time. Here's how Apple can take it to the next level in 2022.
Apple's 5th-gen iPad Air rumored for spring launch, A15 chip, 5G, and more
Apple is now rumored to have plans to launch a new fifth-generation iPad Air this spring complete with 5G support, an Apple A15 chip, and a new camera.
Review: A fine barénia leather watch band for a reasonable price
If you want to take your cool techy smartwatch to new levels of sophisticated refinement, a genuine leather Apple Watch band is the way to do it. This line from Bluebonnet has everything you would expect from fine leather craftsmanship, with a few unique details to add style.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portable solutions for your favorite Mac.