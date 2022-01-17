The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a change that brings animated emojis to iPhone. Right now only a number of colorful heart emojis are available but it seems likely that more will be added by the time the feature is launched for everyone.

Right now only some people of those who are on the WhatsApp beta able to use the emojis, as noted by WABetaInfo.

Today there is news: WhatsApp is rolling out the animation for certain iOS beta testers! As you can see in this video, all heart emojis are now animated, not only the red heart one. In order to see the animation, the feature must also be enabled for the recipient of the message.

There is currently no indication of when more beta testers will be able to take the animated hearts for a spin or when it will be made available to everyone. However, WhatsApp is normally fairly good at making sure features work their way from TestFlight beta to the App Store and we're hopeful this latest test will come to fruition sooner rather than later.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps in terms of instant communication, even with people across different platforms — something that makes chatting with Android users all the easier. Sure, it would be nice if Android folks had access to iMessage but that seems unlikely to happen any time soon.