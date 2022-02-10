What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing a change to its camera interface on iPhone.
- The banner displaying recent photos has been removed.
- There is no indication of when the change will come to the App Store version of WhatsApp.
Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a change to its camera interface that will impact iPhone users.
According to recent changes in a WhatsApp build made available to beta testers and seen by WABetaInfo, the way people will use the instant messager's camera will change in a future release once it's made available in the App Store.
The change will see the previous banner displaying recent photos removed entirely, leaving people to tap a button to see all of the photos in their camera roll.
As you can see in this screenshot, they have redesigned the switch camera icon. In addition, you can notice that there was a horizontal bar with your recent pictures in your gallery, at the bottom of the screen: the horizontal media bar has been now replaced with a new button that directly opens your gallery.
While not a huge change, the removal of the banner will mean that those selecting recent images to send to friends and family will now need to work harder to do so.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to send messages to people who don't have access to iMessage — particularly those who use Android devices. There is no telling when — or even if — this change will come to the version of WhatsApp that we are all using.
Fraggles + Foo Fighters is just about as awesome as you'd expect it to be
What do you get when you combine Foo Fighters and 'Fraggle Rock' you say? You get something awesome, of course!
Review: NOMAD's Sport Band for Apple Watch may be even tougher than Apple's
The Apple Watch Sport Band isn't the only sporty one in town. NOMAD offers a solid alternative made from compression-molded anti-microbial FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that's worth a look.
Apple's new Al Maryah Island store in Abu Dhabi coming soon
Apple has announced that it will open a second Abu Dhabi store in the UAE on Al Maryah Island.
Keep your Mac from dying with these UPS battery backups
Protect your computer and the files it contains with a UPS battery backup devices. Here are a few that are worth considering.