The change will see the previous banner displaying recent photos removed entirely, leaving people to tap a button to see all of the photos in their camera roll.

According to recent changes in a WhatsApp build made available to beta testers and seen by WABetaInfo , the way people will use the instant messager's camera will change in a future release once it's made available in the App Store .

As you can see in this screenshot, they have redesigned the switch camera icon. In addition, you can notice that there was a horizontal bar with your recent pictures in your gallery, at the bottom of the screen: the horizontal media bar has been now replaced with a new button that directly opens your gallery.

While not a huge change, the removal of the banner will mean that those selecting recent images to send to friends and family will now need to work harder to do so.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to send messages to people who don't have access to iMessage — particularly those who use Android devices. There is no telling when — or even if — this change will come to the version of WhatsApp that we are all using.