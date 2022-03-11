WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow people to place a poll into a group chat.

The new feature, which is available to those running the beta version of WhatsApp via TestFlight, allows people to add a question and then a number of optional answers before allowing people to vote. The move was first spotted by WABetaInfo and could allow people to more easily settle decisions like what to eat for dinner or what bar to meat at.

Notably, because WhatsApp is encrypted, so are the polls and their answers.