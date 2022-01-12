Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow users to continue to listen to a voice note even after they move away from the chat thread that it lives in. While playing voice notes is nothing new, it would previously require that users stay in the same chat until the note was finished. That's set to change.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, a change to the latest WhatsApp beta means that people can begin listening to a voice memo and move away from the chat it was in without the memo stop playing. That's a big improvement for those who want to be able to interact with other threads while still listening to a long voice memo from another one.

However, as the same report notes, the feature also requires that a change be made on the user's account — meaning even those with the latest WhatsApp beta aren't 100% guaranteed to be able to take advantage of the change just yet.