What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing a change to how voice memos are played back.
- Users will be able to continue voice memo playback even when switching away from the current chat thread.
Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow users to continue to listen to a voice note even after they move away from the chat thread that it lives in. While playing voice notes is nothing new, it would previously require that users stay in the same chat until the note was finished. That's set to change.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, a change to the latest WhatsApp beta means that people can begin listening to a voice memo and move away from the chat it was in without the memo stop playing. That's a big improvement for those who want to be able to interact with other threads while still listening to a long voice memo from another one.
However, as the same report notes, the feature also requires that a change be made on the user's account — meaning even those with the latest WhatsApp beta aren't 100% guaranteed to be able to take advantage of the change just yet.
This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers (including WhatsApp Business beta) but, if you cannot listen to voice notes when you switch to a different chat, it means your WhatsApp account is not ready to let you test the feature: just wait for a future update that will release the feature for more users.
As for the rest of us, we'll have to wait for the change to come to the App Store version of the app. Hopefully that won't be too far out — WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for staying in touch with other people and it'll be an improvement to listen to voice memos regardless of thread.
