WhatsApp is testing a new drawing interface and new pencil tools in the latest version of its iPhone beta app, according to a new report. The new interface moves an existing blur tool's location while adding a pair of pencil tools at the same time.

The changes are part of the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.8.0.73 update, as noted by WABetaInfo. The changes are relatively minor but show a continued effort to refine the drawing interface and toolset within the WhatsApp app on iPhone.

As you can see in this screenshot, the blur tool will be removed from the usual position (the color bar) and it is available at the bottom of the screen with two new pencils. This new interface for the drawing editor is available to some beta testers and more activations are planned at a later date

While there is currently no timeline for when we can expect this interface change to be part of the version of WhatsApp available in the App Store, the original report does note that the instant messaging company continues to roll it out to more beta testers. Expect it to arrive in the App Store once more testing has been completed.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for keeping in touch with people on other, non-Apple, platforms. Those could include people with Android devices and Windows PCs, two device types that Apple's iMessage cannot reach.