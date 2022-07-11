WhatsApp is now rolling out an improvement to the way people can react to messages, with all emojis now available. Previously, only a handful of emojis was offered as possible reactions across to WhatsApp messages.

The news comes via Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who posted to Facebook with an update that confirms that any emoji can now be used for the first time. "We're rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg said via the update.

Message reactions allow people to quickly and easily respond to a message using nothing more than an emoji. Emojis can be used to convey a variety of responses without the need for words, but the limited number of available emojis did make it difficult to choose the correct one at times. By opening the feature up, people can now use their favorite emoji no matter which one that happens to be.

WhatsApp has long been one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to send and receive messages with people who might not be using Apple hardware, so don't have access to iMessage.

If you're already using WhatsApp it doesn't sound like you'll need to update to a new version of the app via the App Store in order to take advantage of these improvements. However, if you don't yet have the app installed you can nab it from the App Store for free right now.