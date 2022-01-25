The hugely popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now testing a change that will bring its two-step verification system to both the Mac and web versions of its app.

Two-step verification requires that people registering for their WhatsApp account enter a six-digit code and then a personal PIN.

The move will ensure that WhatsApp users are who they say they are by adding an additional layer of security when people are signing in. The change, now part of the WhatsApp beta program, was first spotted by WABetaInfo.