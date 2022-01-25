Whatsapp On MacSource: WhatsApp

What you need to know

  • WhatsApp is testing support for two-step verification on its Mac and web apps.
  • Two-step verification requires an additional security challenge to ensure people are who they say they are.
  • The new feature is being tested ahead of a wider rollout.

The hugely popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now testing a change that will bring its two-step verification system to both the Mac and web versions of its app.

Two-step verification requires that people registering for their WhatsApp account enter a six-digit code and then a personal PIN.

The move will ensure that WhatsApp users are who they say they are by adding an additional layer of security when people are signing in. The change, now part of the WhatsApp beta program, was first spotted by WABetaInfo.

Whatsapp Mac Beta 2faSource: WABetaInfo

As you can see in this screenshot, it will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. Yes, you can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account, this is a good solution.

This feature is not available right now but WhatsApp is planning to release it in a future update when the feature is ready.

WhatsApp is already one of the best Mac solutions for staying in touch with users of Android devices and the additional layer of security that two-step verification will afford is sure to be a welcome one. Until iMessage becomes available to Android users, this is about as good as it's going to get.