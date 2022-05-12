What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing allowing people to filter their chat threads.
- WhatsApp Business users can already make use of filters.
WhatsApp is testing a change that will roll out filterable chat threads for all users across all platforms, according to a new report. Filters are already available or WhatsApp Business accounts, but this change would make them available to all.
As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already testing the change for some. A new filter button will be available at the top of the chat view, allowing people to select to only see unread chats, chats from groups, from contacts, or non-contacts as they desire.
As you can see in this screenshot, the filter button is visible to business accounts when tapping the search bar on Desktop: thanks to this feature, WhatsApp is making it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups. Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages.
While this screenshot above shows WhatsApp on the desktop, the feature will also come to iOS.
There is currently no indication of when we can expect this change to roll out to everyone and it's possible that WhatsApp might ultimately decide against it. That seems unlikely, however.
WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to stay in contact with others across other platforms, including Android. It's end-to-end encrypted for security and is available as a free download from the App Store.
Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers in the same quarter Netflix lost 200k
Streaming service Disney+ managed to add a massive 7.9 million subscribers to its platform last quarter, beating Wall Street expectations of as low as 4.5 million.
Apple briefly unseated as world's most valuable company by Saudi Aramco
Apple was no longer the world's most valuable company for a short time on Wednesday, an honor briefly held by oil Saudi Aramco.
Review: Home app spoils customizable Twinkly Dots light strip experience
With a unique design and highly customizable lighting effects, the Twinkly Dots are a premium smart light strip pick — but HomeKit users may want to hold off.
Get new Joy-Con for your Switch with these third-party options
If you're looking for new Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch, third-party options are available! Check out our list of the best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch.