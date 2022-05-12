WhatsApp is testing a change that will roll out filterable chat threads for all users across all platforms, according to a new report. Filters are already available or WhatsApp Business accounts, but this change would make them available to all.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already testing the change for some. A new filter button will be available at the top of the chat view, allowing people to select to only see unread chats, chats from groups, from contacts, or non-contacts as they desire.