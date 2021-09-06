What you need to know
- Popular messaging app WhatsApp is testing new message bubbles.
- The new bubbles are a slightly different shade of green and are more rounded than the existing ones.
The popular messaging app WhatsApp is testing a change to the way its chat bubbles look. The new bubbles aren't a huge departure from the current ones, but the changes that are there are most definitely welcome.
As shared by WABetaInfo, the new bubbles appear to be a slightly different shade of green while also gaining a more rounded look. The bubbles seem less obtrusive and sleeker overall.
This screenshot shows a comparison between old and new chat bubbles and colors, for both light and dark mode. You can also notice that the new chat bubbles are larger than the old ones, and now they look more modern.
While there is no telling when this change will come to WhatsApp for everyone, the new bubbles are available to those who are part of the WhatsApp TestFlight right now. It's possible that the bubbles could change again before they are rolled out to the masses, too.
WhatsApp continues to tweak the way it looks and functions and it's arguably the best iPhone chat app for people who want to talk to those who have Android devices. Ideally, we'd like them to be able to use iMessage as well, but we can't have everything, can we?
Anyone who doesn't yet have the current version of WhatsApp can head on over to the App Store and download it for free now.
