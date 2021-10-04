The popular messaging app WhatsApp continues to tweak things, this time making changes to how its chat bubbles appear. The changes aren't huge, but you'll definitely notice them if you're a regular user.

First outed by WABetaInfo, the changes are available in the latest build of WhatsApp's TestFlight offering. According to the report, message bubbles are now larger with more rounded corners, while the colors have also been changed slightly.

What's changing? I admit that I was very surprised that a lot of followers on Twitter didn't notice the changes after reading the previous article about chat bubbles. In this case, I've decided to post a screenshot focusing on empty chat bubbles. Rounded bubbles: new chat bubbles look more rounded now. Size: new chat bubbles are larger now. Colors: you can clearly see from the screenshot that colors are different, in particular for dark bubbles. * Old light bubble color: #E1F6CA * New light bubble color: #E2FDD5 * Old dark bubble color: #295F60 * New dark bubble color: #204F46

While the changes are currently only available to those on the closed beta program, we can imagine that they will be made available to the public in due course.

Despite iMessage being the best Mac, iPhone, and iPad messaging option available it's fair to say WhatsApp is still hugely popular — especially among those who want to be able to communicate with people using Android devices without falling back to SMS and MMS.