WhatsApp message thread on iPhone XSource: Luke Filipowicz/iMore

What you need to know

  • WhatsApp is rolling out gallery reaction changes to beta testers.
  • People will be able to see which media people have reacted to more easily.

We heard recently that WhatsApp was planning to test a change that would make it easier for people to see reactions to media inside a gallery and now the instant messaging service has begun to roll it out to beta testers.

Currently, reactions to media in a gallery just show as a general reaction — not what the reaction was to. According to WABetaInfo, that's all changing with the latest iOS WhatsApp beta.

People were already able to see reactions within an album so what's the difference between the two versions? In the previous version, users could not understand which photos or videos from an automatic album received a reaction without opening it. Thanks to this feature, beta users can now see a media thumbnail right within the reaction info: the media thumbnail helps the user understand which media has been reacted to in an automatic album.

Whatsapp Album Image Liking ScreenshotSource: Screenshot showing a preview of how image liking could work in albums

There is no indication of when the feature will be rolled out to everyone, including those who are using the version of WhatsApp available in the App Store. But it's a feature that makes plenty of sense and would undoubtedly be a big improvement for heavy gallery users.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to stay in touch with people who use non-Apple devices. Changes like this are always welcome and the Meta-owned outfit is normally pretty good at making sure that features make their way from TestFlight beta to the App Store relatively quickly. Fingers crossed we the same here.