WhatsApp is currently testing a change to its Mac app that will give users another way to react to messages.

As WhatsApp works to improve its apps across all platforms it's already been hard at work adding reactions to the Mac version of its app. Now, according to a new WABetaInfo report, the instant messaging service is now also looking to give people a new way to react to individual messages.

While the existing way WhatsApp planned for people to react to messages was to click a button beside them, a new option appears to be to enter the message menu and then make a selection.

As you can see in this screenshot, the button next to the message is not the only way to react to messages, but WhatsApp will introduce a "React to message" option, available in a future update right within the message menu. It must be said that one more step is needed if the user wants to react to messages by using the option within the message menu, and the button next to the message is the fastest way to send a reaction, but WhatsApp has decided to include this alternative.

The ability to react to messages in WhatsApp is still being worked on and it could be a while before we all get to test it out. But even without reactions, WhatsApp is already one of the best Mac apps for people who want to stay in touch with people. The addition of reactions will surely take it to a new level, though.