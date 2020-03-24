You've no doubt heard of the difficulty people are having finding toilet paper on store shelves lately, and while there are a few other obvious items that you'll have trouble locating with the coronavirus on the rise, one product you may not have expected to completely disappear is the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're searching your local Walmart or online stores like Amazon and Best Buy, you'd be lucky to find any in stock. You could keep clicking refresh and pray they return soon, but an even better idea is to set your sights on the more affordable (and still available) Nintendo Switch Lite.

While it's surprising to see the standard Nintendo Switch sold out everywhere, it's easy to understand just why everyone is running to grab one right now. The console is home to some of the best Nintendo games ever made, and it's a perfect pick up for someone who's planning on being trapped inside for a couple of weeks. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch Lite is still available and the next best thing. Where to buy toilet paper: These retailers still have stock available The Nintendo Switch Lite can play all the same games that the Nintendo Switch plays, though it's $100 less expensive than the standard console — in part because the Nintendo Switch Lite is designed as a handheld console while the original Nintendo Switch is built to connect to your TV so you can play it on the big screen as well. The original Nintendo Switch also has detachable Joy-Con controllers whereas the Lite model has them built-in. Shop Nintendo Switch at Best Buy Best Buy is usually one of the easiest places to locate the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock, though with recent changes to store policy during the coronavirus outbreak, Best Buy no longer allows customers to shop inside the store for the time being. Instead, choose delivery to have it shipped to your home or curbside pickup to go and grab your new console today.

Best Buy Best Buy currently has Gray, Yellow, and Coral models of the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock, though you may get lucky and find the Turquoise model available there soon as well. Shop at Best Buy

Shop Nintendo Switch at Walmart Walmart might be an easier place to shop for the Nintendo Switch Lite, especially if you're already planning on taking a trip there for a curbside pickup order or to grab some groceries inside. Even if you're planning on shopping online, which you should considering how important social distancing is right now, Walmart has the full line of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available for purchase currently.

Walmart Turquoise, Gray, Yellow, and Coral models of the Nintendo Switch Lite are currently in stock at Walmart. You could choose free in-store pickup if necessary, but Walmart delivers for free so you don't even have to risk leaving your home. Shop at Walmart

Shop Nintendo Switch at Target Just like the retailrs above, Target has stores spread throughout the United States to help get the Nintendo Switch Lite in your hands tonight. Some of the colorways are available for in-store pickup, and in some areas Target offers a new drive-up service so you don't have to get out of your car.

Target Target offers free in-store pickup, drive-up services, and even same day delivery via Shipt in select areas. It's a great way to get your hands on one of these consoles quickly. Shop at Target

Shop Nintendo Switch at GameStop Though the video game-focused retailer initially tried its hardest to remain open and classify itself as an "essential business", it has since closed its doors to the public and moved strictly to online delivery and curbside pickup orders. While you won't find the standard Nintendo Switch in stock, all four models of the Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available for the time being.

GameStop When all else fails, GameStop is still an option with all four models of the Nintendo Switch Lite currently in stock while supplies last. Shop at GameStop