The Nintendo Switch Lite is a beautiful piece of tech. The only thing that could make it even better is a touch of personality. Lucky for us, the Switch Lite comes in a few different color options, including a design featuring one of the console's most anticipated games. Of course, that kind of variety can make it challenging to pick one. So, with that in mind, we've written a few details about each color available for the Nintendo Switch Lite to help you decide.
The Switch Lite is a handheld alternative to the Nintendo Switch, smaller in size, and doesn't support any other mode but handheld. This yellow color is pretty electrifying and will stand out enough that there's no way you'll lose it.
With the turquoise color, it's hard to imagine being any more relaxed while playing games on your Switch Lite. It's not too hard on the eyes, and if turquoise is your favorite color, then why wouldn't you get it?
Like turquoise, this color isn't too loud, and if you just want a console that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. The grey is a nice neutral, so if you want a sleek look, then this is the one for you!
The Zacian and Zamazenta edition of the Switch Lite will make everything, especially playing the new Pokémon game, worth it by just having two furry doggies on the back of your Switch Lite. It has more personality than the other models. Even better, you can pre-order it for yourself right now!
Mellow yellow: our favorite is shocking
Personally, this is my favorite color for the Switch Lite, and this is coming from someone who never grew out of the teenage goth phase. It's just a pleasant color, and if you don't like the Pokemon design on the Pokemon Nintendo Switch Lite, then you can always pretend that this is a Pikachu color. Just add a few red stickers and a tail, and voila, your own Pikachu Lite! Or you just like the color yellow, that's cool too!
It's blue for you!
Turquoise is great for many reasons, but probably the most important one is that it's the best color in the world. It's nice, soothing, and probably reminds me of the ocean. So, you want to feel soothed and good about yourself? Then yeah, the turquoise color is pretty great.
Neutral and cool
Despite what may look to be a dull color, the gray Nintendo Switch Lite isn't all that bad. It's a color that isn't too bright without being completely dull, either. Instead, it's a neutral color, demanding nothing but your time and attention to play the video games you want and nothing else in between.
Pokémon lovers only
There is a lot to like about this color for the Switch Lite. One, the combination of pink and blue is just so, so good. If I didn't already have a yellow Switch Lite, then Zacian and Zamazenta would already be in my basket waiting patiently for me to purchase it.
