What's Mint Mobile?

California-based Mint Mobile is a discount mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides prepaid data plans in the U.S. starting at just $15 per month. Available for unlocked phones only, the service uses T-Mobile's national network and offers plans with unlimited talk and text, plus a limited amount of 4G LTE data per month of your choice. Once the allocated 4G LTE data is exhausted, you can purchase additional gigabits on the fly or wait until the start of the next month of your prepaid plan to begin. In the interim, your data speed drops to 128 kbps.

With Mint Mobile, there are no contracts. Instead, you buy prepaid data. These are available with 3-, 8-, or 12GB of 4G LTE data per month. Plans are available for 3, 6, and 12 months at one time.

Introductory 3 month plans: