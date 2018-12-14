Best answer: There are actually quite a few different smart scales that support multiple users: so don't worry, you have quite a few to choose from! There are options like the Weight Gurus Digital Bathroom scale, the Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale, the RENPHO Smart BMI scale, the FITINDEX Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom scale, and the eufy Smart scale, just to name a few.

There are a ton of different smart scales to choose from

Depending on your price range and how many people will be using the scale, there's definitely a smart scale out there that'll work for you and your lifestyle.

Some smart scales can keep track of up to 20 different people, so unless you're the Duggar family, there should be enough room to keep track and monitor everyone's weight fluctuation. Other scales have unlimited user potential, with support for maybe up to eight users.

All of the smart scales listed here work with an app from their respective companies that makes it simple to watch your weight. Some scales even go so far as to measure water percentage, skeletal muscle, body age, and so, so much more.