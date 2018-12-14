Best answer: There are actually quite a few different smart scales that support multiple users: so don't worry, you have quite a few to choose from! There are options like the Weight Gurus Digital Bathroom scale, the Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale, the RENPHO Smart BMI scale, the FITINDEX Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom scale, and the eufy Smart scale, just to name a few.
- We found the following products on Amazon:
- Weight Gurus Digital Bathroom scale ($53)
- Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale ($125)
- RENPHO Smart BMI scale ($28 - $30)
- FITINDEX Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom scale ($22)
- eufy Smart scale ($33)
There are a ton of different smart scales to choose from
Depending on your price range and how many people will be using the scale, there's definitely a smart scale out there that'll work for you and your lifestyle.
Some smart scales can keep track of up to 20 different people, so unless you're the Duggar family, there should be enough room to keep track and monitor everyone's weight fluctuation. Other scales have unlimited user potential, with support for maybe up to eight users.
All of the smart scales listed here work with an app from their respective companies that makes it simple to watch your weight. Some scales even go so far as to measure water percentage, skeletal muscle, body age, and so, so much more.
Our pick
Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale
Highly rated, smart, and supportive
If you're someone who's already delved into the world of fitness, you know about Fitbit, so why not pick up the perfect partner and pair your wearable with the Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale? This highly rated smart scale recognizes up to eight users and is super simple to set up via Bluetooth with your phone.
Popular
Weight Gurus Digital Bathroom scale
Track your weight and lifestyle changes in style
The Weight Gurus Digital Bathroom scale is a super popular digital smart scale for a number of reasons: it's super accurate, it works effortlessly with the app, and you get a 5-year warranty in case anything goes wrong. Oh! And did we mention that the Weight Gurus Digital Bathroom scale works with up to eight individual users?
Affordable
RENPHO Smart BMI scale
Save your money and lose those pounds
If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart scale that not only got 4.5 stars on Amazon but also can work with unlimited users, then you're going to want to take a peek at the RENPHO Smart BMI scale. This cost-efficient scale can give you some pretty accurate readings via the app, while the sleek and stylish design makes it an accessory that anyone would want in their bathroom.
Minimalist
FITINDEX Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom scale
Sleek, subtle, and ready to help
This small yet mighty smart scale works effortlessly with its respective app and allows for unlimited users to check, maintain, and manage their weight. The FITINDEX Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom scale is made of a super high-quality glass that's easy to clean and can even sync with your Apple Health!
Stylish
eufy Smart scale
Super sleek smart scale (say that 10 times fast)
Keep track of up to 20 different accounts and measure your body fat, muscle mass, BMI, and more with help from the eufy Smart scale. This super stylish scale is highly accurate and works through the product's app, allowing you to track and monitor your weight with a few taps of your iPhone.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.