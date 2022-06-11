It's that time of year again when we get to see several indie games shown in the spotlight, getting the attention they deserve. This year's June Wholesome Direct, which kicked off at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on June 11, is hosted by Josh Boykin, Jenny Windom, and Mary Kish. Here are all of the cosy games shown that are coming to Nintendo Switch.
How to watch Wholesome Direct June 2022
It's no secret that some of the best nintendo switch games are indie hits, so we're excited for these upcoming games. Of course, we'll have to make some room on our microSD cards for all these awesome titles.
Melodyssey
Solve puzzles and listen to calming music in this stress-free adventure. It's unclear if this one is actually coming to Switch, but we figured we'd include it just in case.
Lumbearjack
Play as a bear who's out to save the homes of his forest friends from the destructive forces of constructors.
The Garden Path
Enjoy a calming location with a garden that grows can changes as time goes on.
Mika and the Witch's Mountain
Mika is a witch's apprentice who must help the local townspeople in order to complete her training. Learn about the lives of those she meets.
Mail Time
Travel around a calm forest as the new mailman and get to know the other creatures that live here.
Usagi Shima
Collect bunnies in this calming cosy game.
A Walk with Yiayia
This black and white title is part visual novel, part adventure game. It centers on taking your grandma out for a walk after she's experienced a scary event.
Chicken Journey
This silly little game centers around answering the question, which came first? The chicken or the egg?
Puff Pals Island Skies
It's not guaranteed to come to Switch, but it might if the Kickstarter for the game goes well.
Calico Pawesome Edition
Adds a new and improved cooking minigame along with new farm animals to collect. Soming this summer.
Paper Animal RPG
This is a RPG roguelike that has players exploring a changing world to beat enemies and meet cute animal characters. Plus, you can hatch your own dinosaurs. The Kickstarter launches this summer. (It's unclear if this one will come to Switch).
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
This game centers around serving drinks to patrons and learning about them. Episode 2 will have new drinks, characters, and features for players to explore. It's coming sometime in 2023.
Frogun
Solve puzzles and explore ruins in order to save your parents while working alongside your best friend, who happens to be a frog.
Story developing. Refresh the page frequently for the latest info
Nintendo recap — Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo now out
Several Switch-related announcements took place this week as we await the reveal for the rumored June Nintendo Direct. Sonic had his own livestream, Sega announced a new mini console, a demo dropped, and a new Mario game launched. There's even more so let's dive in.
Here are 7 Shortcuts for taking notes after WWDC
Apple’s WWDC is full of sessions and topics worth exploring in-depth, but there’s a lot of ground to cover. We’ve built a set of seven shortcuts to help you get started learning what’s new.
Read the Apple TV+ script for the episode of Pachinko that started it all
Pachinko has become a firm favorite among Apple TV+ subscribers and now you can read the script for the very first episode of the show, providing new insight into what would become such a popular addition to Apple's streaming service.
These grips give you a better handle on your Switch Lite
The perfect console for an affordable and on-the-go option is the Nintendo Switch Lite. While it's easily portable it isn't necessarily comfortable to hold, but a good grip will fix that!