This year's June Wholesome Direct, which kicked off at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on June 11, is hosted by Josh Boykin, Jenny Windom, and Mary Kish. Here are all of the cosy games shown that are coming to Nintendo Switch.

It's no secret that some of the best nintendo switch games are indie hits, so we're excited for these upcoming games. Of course, we'll have to make some room on our microSD cards for all these awesome titles. Melodyssey Solve puzzles and listen to calming music in this stress-free adventure. It's unclear if this one is actually coming to Switch, but we figured we'd include it just in case. Lumbearjack

Play as a bear who's out to save the homes of his forest friends from the destructive forces of constructors. The Garden Path

Enjoy a calming location with a garden that grows can changes as time goes on. Mika and the Witch's Mountain

Mika is a witch's apprentice who must help the local townspeople in order to complete her training. Learn about the lives of those she meets. Mail Time

Travel around a calm forest as the new mailman and get to know the other creatures that live here. Usagi Shima

Collect bunnies in this calming cosy game. A Walk with Yiayia

This black and white title is part visual novel, part adventure game. It centers on taking your grandma out for a walk after she's experienced a scary event. Chicken Journey

This silly little game centers around answering the question, which came first? The chicken or the egg? Puff Pals Island Skies

It's not guaranteed to come to Switch, but it might if the Kickstarter for the game goes well. Calico Pawesome Edition

Adds a new and improved cooking minigame along with new farm animals to collect. Soming this summer. Paper Animal RPG

This is a RPG roguelike that has players exploring a changing world to beat enemies and meet cute animal characters. Plus, you can hatch your own dinosaurs. The Kickstarter launches this summer. (It's unclear if this one will come to Switch). Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly