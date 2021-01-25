March 2015. Tim Cook takes the stage to show off the then-brand-new 12-inch MacBook. Not Air. Certainly not Pro. Just… MacBook. The first-ever Mac to have a USB-C port, the first-ever laptop. Just… one USB-C port. A force touch trackpad. And… a butterfly switch keyboard. Flash forward to October 2016, and Tim Cook once again takes to the stage, this time to show off the completely redesigned MacBook Pro. It has 2 to 4 USB-C ports. But that's all it has. No USB-A. No MagSafe. No HDMI. No SD card reader. And no function keys. But, also, that force touch trackpad and butterfly keyboard. And a Touch Bar.

The 2-port, entry-level MacBook Pro was pitched as a MacBook Air Pro, something for everyone who wanted a Retina MacBook Air, fully two years before Apple would make an actual Retina MacBook Air. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Going all-in on USB-C caused immediate consternation tough. Because dongles. Not for pros, who constantly migrated from VGA to DVI to Dual Link to Display Port to mini to HDMI, from FireWire 400 to 800, from Thunderbolt 2 to 3, from various flavors of SD to CF. Yeah, some of you just visit dongle town. We were born there. But for tech nerds who fancied themselves pros but really had a far greater overlap with mainstream consumers who only really had USB-A cables, accessories, and peripherals and who suddenly found themselves fully thrust into dongle life for the very first time — and at hitherto unimagined scale. Also, that butterfly keyboard, which I'll get to in a 5-alarm fire hot minute.

See, Apple had been looking at the market. The PC market where they'd traditionally had only a single-digit share when it came to the Mac, and the phone market where they'd seen spectacular success with the iPhone, but particularly the tablet market where the iPad… had pretty much become the market. Apple had done that not by making the iPad more like a desktop PC because that's what competitors had done to compete with the iPad and failed. But by making it more like a console. An appliance. Something for the far bigger market of people who hated PCs, felt intimidated by them, alienated even. Obviously, the MacBook Pro is a PC, but Apple had been making it more and more iPad-like, appliance-like, over the years. Following on the heels of the MacBook Air, from when Steve Jobs walked into the Mac room, dropped the iPad on the table, and demanded to know why they couldn't just do that. In some ways, some important ways, it worked. Apple sold a crap ton of these new MacBook Pros. Not to traditional Pros doing high-end video, audio, and graphics work, but to a rapidly growing developer base and to a new generation of people who self-identified as pros, who wanted the smaller, lighter Air-like experience but also coveted the Pro branding, even if they didn't have anywhere nearly the same needs. I think Apple really thought they could satisfy both.

See, Apple is used to everyone hating on every change, at least at first. So, they've come to figure if they just hold course, we'll get over it, come around, quit complaining, and see their new way really is better. That's what happened with the force touch trackpad. Most people loved the mechanical trackpad, and most people have come to love the proprioceptive lie that is the new, Taptic trackpad. But that absolutely did not happen with the butterfly keyboard. Most people loved the old scissor switch keyboard. Some people liked the new butterfly keyboard better. But others hated its typing guts. And that didn't change. And since Apple's the only one that makes Macs — it's not like PCs where if you hate Apple's version with Butterfly you can just buy Lenovo's version with Scissor keys — since Apple is the only one that makes Macs, you could just buy it or be pissed by it or both. Having something as important as the keyboard be that divisive just isn't tenable. And that's not even counting the reliability issues that followed. Same with the thinner, lighter chassis. Which Jony Ive always saw as a key to usability — just easier to carry around for longer. Apple also counted on Intel meeting their process shrink commitments to fit CPUs into those chassis. In other words, making future generation processors more powerful but also more efficient. And Intel failed at… all of that, throwing cores at performance and playing around with voltage and re-marketing turbo to compensate. It meant the MacBook Pro was basically always at TDP max. Always at Redline.