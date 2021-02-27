Apple is once more rumored to be ditching the Lightning port when it launches a future iPhone, possibly iPhone 13. But why?

Based on claims by leaker McGuire Wood (a.k.a Jioriku), Apple is now having its engineers work on potential solutions to the problems we all know will come from losing the Lightning port – particularly the lack of a recovery option. Ignoring the fact that this should presumably have been worked out long before now if iPhone 13 is to be the first portless iPhone, I still don't quite understand what the end game is.

Removing the Lightning port will give iPhone the same recovery issue that has befallen Apple Watch for years. Namely, it can't be restored or recovered without being given back to Apple. That's why engineers are apparently looking at ways to solve that right now.

Enter what I have been told is dubbed Internet Recovery. Apple tasked both their software and hardware teams on this in different ways. Allow me to explain the two sides of the story Apple has going on here, starting with the software team. They tasked certain developers to create a reliable and Apple-level safe way for users to recover their devices at home. I am being told that developers are looking at using one of a few methods.

That doesn't sound like a trivial thing to get up and running so Apple must really want to kill the Lightning port for good. It must have its reasons for that, but I'm not seeing them as I sit here today.