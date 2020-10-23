Best Answer: To protect your privacy, you can't take screenshots or videos using the Nintendo Switch's capture button while playing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. The karts are basically cameras on wheels that are roaming around your home, so you'll need that extra privacy. If you want to record your races or share your cat's reactions to the kart then you're going to need to use a capture card.

Privacy please with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

When you play Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a live feed of what the kart's camera sees is displayed on the Nintendo Switch screen. Since these karts are meant to be used within your home, it's possible that screenshots could capture unflattering or even compromising images. To protect your privacy and the privacy of your family, the game does not permit you to take screenshots or capture video.

Since this is a kid-oriented game, it helps give parents some peace of mind knowing that their child won't be able to accidentally upload photos or videos to the internet while playing.

Fortunately, if you're aware of the risks of recording within your home and still want to capture screenshots and video there's a way to do so.

How do I capture Mario Kart Live video and screenshots?