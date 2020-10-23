Best Answer: To protect your privacy, you can't take screenshots or videos using the Nintendo Switch's capture button while playing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. The karts are basically cameras on wheels that are roaming around your home, so you'll need that extra privacy. If you want to record your races or share your cat's reactions to the kart then you're going to need to use a capture card.
Privacy please with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
When you play Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a live feed of what the kart's camera sees is displayed on the Nintendo Switch screen. Since these karts are meant to be used within your home, it's possible that screenshots could capture unflattering or even compromising images. To protect your privacy and the privacy of your family, the game does not permit you to take screenshots or capture video.
Since this is a kid-oriented game, it helps give parents some peace of mind knowing that their child won't be able to accidentally upload photos or videos to the internet while playing.
Fortunately, if you're aware of the risks of recording within your home and still want to capture screenshots and video there's a way to do so.
How do I capture Mario Kart Live video and screenshots?
Put simply, you're going to need a capture card. By connecting your Nintendo Switch to the capture card and then connecting the capture card to a computer, you'll be able to livestream or record everything displayed on your Switch screen. If you need help getting set up, check out our guide on how to record or stream Nintendo Switch gameplay using a capture card.
Something to keep in mind is that the Nintendo Switch and the kart need to be within at least 16 feet of each other and there can't be any walls between them for the game to function properly. So, you'll need the computer and capture card to also be near the kart or else you'll have signal issues.
I've had an absolute blast capturing video of my cat as she stalks the Mario Kart Live karts. I do wish there was a way to simply agree to some warning within the game that permitted me to take screenshots, but since this is a child-oriented toy, it makes sense that video and screenshots capabilities are removed all together.
