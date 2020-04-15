I don't always want to use wireless Bluetooth headphones, they can be a hassle to switch between devices, and they must be charged. Sometimes I just want to plug in some headphones and be done with it. When I'm on my iPhone, that's easy enough; I use the EarPods with Lightning Connector that came with my iPhone. But what about the MacBook and iPad Pro? There's no Lightning Port. Enter Ravian.

Choose your connector Wicked Audio Ravian: Features

I had just settled in for a long flight, with an iPad Pro full of downloaded movies and tv shows, when I realized I forgot to pack Bluetooth headphones. All I had were my Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, which don't work with the iPad Pro. I needed USB-C headphones, which I didn't have at the time. I also had some books on my iPad, so I read instead, but when I got home, I started searching for USB-C headphones.

Wicked Audio's new Ravian headphones fit the bill. They are just basic in-ear wired headphones, but they have the features I need. They come in two different styles: Lightning Connector and USB-C Connector. I tested them both and liked them both. In this review, I'll be focusing on the USB-C version. That's something Apple doesn't offer, and I didn't already own.

Wicked Audio's Ravian USB-C headphones plug into your iPad Pro or MacBook, perfect for watching videos or participating in videoconferences. The sound is good enough for me; I'm no audiophile, but I don't detect any problems in sound quality. The headphones offer high fidelity and digitally-enhanced bass.

Wicked Audio's Ravian USB-C headphones plug into your iPad Pro or MacBook, perfect for watching videos or participating in videoconferences.

The earpieces are angled, which help them sit comfortably in your ear. The earpiece cushions are removable, and there are three different sizes so that most people will find a perfect fit. Due to the shape of the cushions, there is a noticeable degree of natural passive noise cancellation.

The in-line mic control works exactly how you'd expect. Press the "+" button to increase volume, the "-" button to decrease it. Press the center button to pause or play your music. Press that same center button to pick up or hang up a phone call. Double-press the center button to skip to the next track. Unfortunately, there is no button to go to the previous song. Long-press that center button to activate Siri (or another voice assistant if you're on a different operating system.)

Ravian headphones come in two different styles: USB-C or Lightning plug. Choose from two different colors: Black, as seen in my photos, or Rose Gold (with white cord.)

Sounds good

Wicked Audio Ravian: What I like

I like the sound quality and the in-line mic control. I find the Ravian headphones quite comfortable to wear, and it's great that they provide some natural noise cancellation. I enjoy using them for audio or video conversations, as well as listening to music and watching videos. But the main reason I wanted these headphones was because they plug into my MacBook Pro as well as my iPad Pro. While I have Bluetooth headphones, it can be kind of a pain to switch back and forth between different devices and to remember to charge them. Ravian is just easy. Plug and go.