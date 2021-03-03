What you need to know
- WidgetPod dispays the currently playing song and album art on your Home screen.
- Both Apple Music and Spotify are supported.
Keeping tabs on whatever song is currently playing isn't a complicated task. You just open the app and it's there, waiting for you. But sometimes that's just enough friction to get annoying – especially if you're listening to some new music for the first time. WidgetPod is a new app that fixes all of that by putting the currently playing song right on your Home screen.
Offering two different sizes of widget, WidgetPod can display album art, the song name, album title, and artist all at the same time. The whole thing is completely customizable as well, including the color of everything from the background to the text. And you can set the artist text to be one color and everything else to be another. I spent longer than I should setting that all up just so!
Features include:
Bring Your Own Player
WidgetPod works with your Apple Music & Spotify app.
Live Updating
Launch WidgetPod after you start playing music to update the widgets live.
WidgetPod Pro
Customize widgets, connect Spotify, add playback controls, change backgrounds/themes, iCloud sync, and more...
Yes, WidgetPod supports both Apple Music and Spotify, although you'll need to take advantage of the $1.99 in-app purchase to unlock the latter. The app itself is a free one, downloadable from the App Store now.
Give WidgetPod a try, I think you're going to like it!
