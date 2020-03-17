Best answer: Yes, but it won't have the same effect as it did with previous Animal Crossing games. While you could change the date on your system to enter different seasons, the special item releases may be limited to the events Nintendo will release as DLC according to the time of year.

What does time travel in Animal Crossing mean?

One of the fun and thoughtful features of the Animal Crossing games makes it fun to continue to play all year round. The games are designed to change to match the seasons and syncs in time with the real world. From what we've seen about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the newest entry takes this idea and improves upon it further with the introduction of different hemispheres. Still, how could that possibly give players the ability to "time travel?"

In previous Animal Crossing games, you can change the date and time on your system to access a different time of year and day within your game — referred to as time travel. Some players chose to do this to access different special items only available during specific times, or even just to enjoy a different season for a little while. However, New Horizons players should expect something a little different this time around.

Change the season, but events hold the items